Deepika Padukone to miss Project K launch at San Diego Comic Con for this reason

In the wake of the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild- American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in the US, Indian actress Deepika Padukone has opted out of the launch event of her upcoming film Project K at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Deepika is a member of SAG-AFTRA and will be missing the comic con as a member of the union. Project K's first glimpse will be unveiled by the film's leading man Prabhas at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday along with actor-producer Rana Daggubati.

Deepika Padukone's Tryst with Hollywood



Many would recall that Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel in 2017. Earlier this year at the 95th Academy Awards, Deepika had introduced Naatu Naatu, the Best Original Song Oscar-winner from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR. Deepika is also a global ambassador of several fashion brands including Louis Vuitton.

About Project K's launch at Comic Con

Deepika will not be participating in the launch event as she is a member of SAG-AFTRA which has set out strike guidelines for all its members. According to the rules set out, members are not allowed to take part in any promotional event for any film or walk the red carpet for any event or film festival.

Also see: First-look poster of Prabhas for Project K out; take a look



"With the SAG-AFTRA strike underway, the union has specified that actors cannot provide promotional or publicity services. That extends to appearances at conventions, such as the San Diego Comic-Con. Accordingly, as a member of SAG-AFTRA and in line with their membership regulations, Deepika Padukone will not be attending," the insider told news agency PTI.



On the first day of the SDCC on July 20, Project K stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati will unveil the film's official title, trailer, and release date. Kamal Haasan is also reportedly going to be a part of the launch event. At the Comic-Con, the film's production banner Vyjayanthi Movies will also host conversations and performances, providing audiences with a glimpse into 'India's vibrant culture and awe-inspiring world of science fiction'.

Project K has been directed by Nag Ashwin and is the first-ever Indian film to debut at the SDCC. Along with Deepika, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and Disha Patani, among others.

Priyanka Chopra supports SAG-AFTRA strike



Deepika is not the first Indian celebrity to express solidarity with the Hollywood actors union. Recently, actor Priyanka Chopra had also lent her support to the strike. Last week, Priyanka had shared a post on Instagram and captioned it, “I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow.”

About SAG-AFTRA strike rules



On July 14, the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) officially declared a strike against studios and streamers.

The actors' union, which reportedly represents around 160,000 performers, including film and television actors, worldwide, also issued an order laying out the rules its members must follow. During the strike, SAG-AFTRA members cannot participate in a number of activities – film tours and promotions to festivals, premieres and award shows.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE