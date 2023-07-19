First-look poster of Prabhas for Project K out; take a look

The makers of Project K have finally released Prabhas’ look from the film. Fans were eagerly waiting for his look ever since Deepika Padukone’s poster was released. Prabhas can be seen in a fighter suit in the newly released poster. The actor will be sharing screen space with global star Deepika Padukone for the first time. Project K is written and directed by the National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin. And Project K’s exclusive teaser will be released at this year's San Diego Comic-Con event. Prabhas, along with his Baahubali brother Rana Daggubati, has already reached the US this morning.

Prabhas Project K look poster

After revealing Deepika’s fierce look, the makers of Project K are leaving no stone unturned to ignite excitement for their film. Vyjayanthi Movies shared the poster and wrote, “The Hero rises. From now, the Game changes. This is Rebel Star Prabhas from Project K. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA).”

Prabhas' poster is out and fans can't keep calm. Fans can’t help but notice Prabhas’ curly hair, bun, and beard style. A Twitter user wrote, “This time it's Pan World movie”, while another mentioned that Deepika and Prabhas have an equal spark in their look posters. Some other reactions are given below.

Our Super hero Ruling Trends list... First look of Prabhas made it __

RISE OF INDIAN SUPER HERO#Prabhas #ProjectK #WhatisProjectK pic.twitter.com/xa2xiOpi0w — Prabhas _ (@ivdsai) July 19, 2023 ×

Saying Again And Again

Never Ever Try To Compare Any Hero With Prabhas



His League Is Separate ____



One And Only King Of Indian Cinema _ #Prabhas #WhatIsProjectK #ProjectKGlimpse pic.twitter.com/IEDP5s6Hg3 — yaswanth_PRABHAS*_*__ (@yashprabhas123) July 19, 2023 ×

Violent Man and Super hero are ready to conquer 2023 and 2024 Box Office Records ___...#Prabhas #Salaar #ProjectK pic.twitter.com/7nlTlT8tVf — Nikhil Prabhas _ (@rebelismm) July 19, 2023 ×

Nag Ashwin’s ambitious project is attracting all the attention of social media users. Apart from Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani are also part of Project K. The film is being made on a big budget of Rs 600 crore, making it the biggest movie of the decade. The film will hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

On the work front

Prabhas did not have a very happening 2023, as his most awaited film of the year, Adipurush, turned out to be a nightmare for the entire cast. The makers and actors were trolled for the poor direction and dialogue writing in the film. However, the Baahubali actor is all geared up for 2024 and he is working with the biggest directors in the South industry. Prabhas has KGF fame director Prashanth Neel’s Salaar lined up for release.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.