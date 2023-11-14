Deepika Padukone on her struggling days: Nepotism existed then and it will continue to exist 

Deepika Padukone, one of the biggest stars of Bollywood at present, has opened up about her initial days in the film industry and talked about nepotism and how she dealt with it. Deepika has featured on the cover of Vogue magazine's latest issue. While speaking to the magazine, the Pathaan star shared her insights about her struggles in the film industry when she was a newcomer.



During the interview, she opened up about not belonging to a film family and creating a space in an industry where star kids got more attention. “I had no choice,” Deepika said.



She further added, “When you were an outsider 15 or 20 years ago, there was no other option. It’s an uphill task for any individual trying to make a mark in a field or profession that their parents don’t come from. The fact that we’ve started to articulate things like nepotism is a new trend. It existed then, it exists now and it will continue to exist. That was my reality."

Deepika also mentioned that she struggled not only at the professional front but also at a personal level. “Back then, I had so many things to deal with, not just professionally but also personally. I was a teenager moving to a new city with no family or friends in a new industry. I had to figure out my meals (a time before Swiggy or Zomato, mind you) and transport, and lug my own bags around. I never thought of it as a burden back then. I’d finish late at night, exhausted, then carry my suitcase across town in a cab and sometimes fall asleep on the drive back home. My mother would be so worried about whether I would get home safe. Today when I look back at that journey, I think, ‘Not bad, girl! You did this and you did it on your own.’ But at that moment, there was no time to reflect.” said Deepika.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. Her role earned her critical praise. The actress also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again in her kitty.