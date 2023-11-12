Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh give a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations, see pics

Looks like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had an intimate celebration for Diwali. The two stars shared photos on social media on Sunday which gave a glimpse of the Diwali celebrations at home.



On the occasion of Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer organized a puja at their house and shared pictures from the rituals.



Both Deepika and Ranveer took to their individual Instagram accounts and shared identical three images from their Diwali puja. In the first picture, the couple can be seen posing romantically. The last two pictures showcase the couple performing the puja.

Sharing the photos both the stars wished their fans a Happy Diwali. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's work front



Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Singham Again. He is playing the role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The cast of the film also features Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham. She is a new addition to the cop universe. Singham 3 is also going to feature Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and more.