Box office: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is unstoppable, here's how much the film has earned

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is unstoppable at the box office. The Atlee-directed film, which was released in theatres on September 7, has shattered several box office records worldwide.



On the ninth day of its release, SRK's film crossed the Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) mark in the domestic market. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, ''350 NOT OUT… #Jawan swims past ₹ 350 cr mark on Day 9 [second Fri], should comfortably cross ₹ 400 cr in Weekend 2 itself… SUPERB HOLD on [second] Fri paves way for a FANTASTIC, UNINTERRUPTED RUN, going forward… [Week 2] Fri 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 366.08 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.''

350 NOT OUT… #Jawan swims past ₹ 350 cr mark on Day 9 [second Fri], should comfortably cross ₹ 400 cr in Weekend 2 itself… SUPERB HOLD on [second] Fri paves way for a FANTASTIC, UNINTERRUPTED RUN, going forward… [Week 2] Fri 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 366.08 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/V0CH16DZ7t — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2023 ×

The film is doing outstanding business worldwide, and in just 9 days, the film has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark (Rs 7 billion) worldwide, becoming the fastest Bollywood film to achieve this mark.

Jab We Met 2 confirmed! Are exes Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan reuniting for sequel?



Taking to X, Manobala wrote, "Jawan WW Box office. Zooms past ₹700 cr gross mark in just 9 days. Fastest Bollywood film to achieve this feat. Second entrant for Shah Rukh Khan after #Pathaan. ||#Jawan| #ShahRukhKhan| #Nayanthara| #Atlee|| Day 1 - ₹ 125.05 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 109.24 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 140.17 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 156.80 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 52.39 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 38.21 cr, Day 7 - ₹ 34.06 cr, Day 8 - ₹ 28.79 cr, Day 9 - ₹ 26.35 cr. Total - ₹ 711.06 cr."

Jawan WW Box Office



ZOOMS past ₹700 cr gross mark in just 9 days.



FASTEST Bollywood film to achieve this feat.



Second entrant for Shah Rukh Khan after #Pathaan.



||#Jawan|#ShahRukhKhan|#Nayanthara|#Atlee||



Day 1 - ₹ 125.05 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 109.24 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 140.17 cr… pic.twitter.com/8Arxe38fGV — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 16, 2023 ×

Jawan Success Press Meet



Celebrating the film's outstanding performance, the makers hosted a press meet on Saturday (Sept. 15) at Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai, India. The entire team of the film, including King Khan, Deepika Padukone, director Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and others, were present at the event.



Khan kicked off the event by praising the hard work of the entire team as he recalled the four-year journey of the film.

At the press conference, King Khan said, ''I need to tell you the importance of this day to all of us. Of course, it's a celebration of Jawan, all the artists, all the actors, all of them…Very seldom we get an opportunity to live with a film for years. Jawan has been in the making for four years - because of COVID and time constraints. But there were so many people involved in this film, especially people down from South who came and shifted to Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years working day and night for this film, the hardest ever. Bahut log apne ghar bhi nahi gaye, bahut saare log hain jinke bacche yaha par ho gaye, mere director Atlee ke (So many people didn’t visit their homes, many people had their kids here like my director Atlee)." Per Pinkvilla.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE