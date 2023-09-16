Jab We Met 2 confirmed! Are exes Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan reuniting for sequel?

Jab We Met, the beloved romantic comedy that stole hearts when it was released in 2007, is making headlines again as reports of a sequel, Jab We Met 2, are surfacing. The original film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, continues to be adored by fans, and the prospect of a sequel has sent excitement levels soaring.

According to a report by Times Now, plans for Jab We Met 2 are reportedly in the early stages of development. Raj Mehta, the owner of Ashtavinayak, will produce the film under the Gandhar Films banner. The involvement of director Imtiaz Ali, who helmed the original film, is also rumoured for the sequel.

While no official announcement has been made regarding Jab We Met 2, fans are buzzing with anticipation about the possibility of Kareena and Shahid reuniting on screen to reprise their iconic roles as Geet and Aditya.

Earlier this year, Jab We Met was re-released in theatres, sparking renewed interest in the beloved film. Shahid also discussed the potential sequel in an interview, emphasising the importance of a compelling script. He stated, "It really depends on the quality of that script. So if there is a script that demands a sequel and I feel it is the kind of script that you read and say 'man this will be better than the original, this can match up to the original,' I would do it. But if I feel it's not and I'm just trying to use the brand value of the original thing to do, then I feel that 'why are you doing it, don't do it.'"

Shahid also praised Kareena's portrayal of Geet, emphasising that no other actress could do justice to the character. "I cannot comment on my role, but for Geet (Kareena Kapoor's character), I really doubt anybody else will be able to do that kind of justice," he added.

As fans eagerly await further updates, the possibility of a Jab We Met sequel has sparked excitement and anticipation in Bollywood enthusiasts worldwide.

