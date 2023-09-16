Rapper Jeezy files for divorce from Jeannie Mai after 2 years of marriage

Rapper Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, has filed for divorce from TV personality Jeannie Mai after two years of marriage. The 45-year-old artist submitted the divorce paperwork on Thursday in Georgia’s Superior Court of Fulton County.

According to the divorce filing, it states that "the marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken," and "there is no hope for reconciliation."

Jeezy and Mai celebrated the arrival of their first child together, a daughter, in January 2022. The couple's relationship began in 2018, culminating in their marriage in March 2021.

In the divorce documents, Jeezy is seeking joint legal custody of their daughter. It's worth noting that the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place, which Jeezy anticipates will be upheld during the divorce proceedings, as mentioned in the filing.

As of now, representatives for both Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have not provided comments on the divorce.

Jeezy, a Grammy Award-nominated rapper, rose to prominence in the mid-'00s and is widely recognised as a trailblazer in Atlanta's trap music scene. Throughout his career, he has released 10 studio albums, contributing significantly to the genre's evolution.

On the other hand, Jeannie Mai, aged 44 and a California native, is a well-known figure in daytime television. She is best known for her roles as a host on popular programs such as The Real and How Do I Look?.

