Hugh Jackman and wife split after 27 years of marriage

"Wolverine" star Hugh Jackman and his wife of 27 years are to separate, a statement carried by US media said Friday.

The Australian actor, 54, met fellow performer Deborra-Lee Jackman on the set of an Australian TV series in 1995, and the pair wed a year later.

"We have been blessed to share almost (three) decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," a joint statement first reported by People magazine said.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."

The couple have two children together.

Jackman, a Golden Globe winner for his role in "Les Miserables," has juggled his image as a muscle-bound superhero, with ventures into music and dancing during a varied career.

"We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," the statement continues, adding that no further information will be released.

In a social media post to mark the couple's silver wedding, Jackman described their marriage as "natural as breathing."

"From nearly the moment we met... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper."

"I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!"

Jackman's rippling muscles and cut-glass features have earned him an army of admirers, and in 2008 he was named People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive".