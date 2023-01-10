Hugh Jackman did not take any steroids to portray Wolverine: 'Had been told about side effects'

Hugh Jackman will reprise the role of Wolverine for the third 'Deadpool' movie. The actor had earlier said that he will not return in the role after 2017's 'Logan', which serves as something of a swansong for his take on the Marvel mutant superhero. But last year, he confirmed that he will come back for one last rodeo (it appears) alongside Ryan Reynolds' character. Jackman earlier journey as the character was marked by a radical physical transformation to faithfully depict a powerful, nigh-invulnerable mutant with admantium claws and enhanced healing powers. Many suspected that Jackman's well-developed muscles were a result of steroids.

But the actor has denied taking any in a new interview. While speaking to CNN, Jackman was asked the same. He responded, "No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine. I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much.’ So no, I just did it the old school way. And I tell you, I’ve eaten more chickens — I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world. Literally the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble.”

In the same interview, Jackman said that he will have to follow a strict diet regimen and training for six months. He said he has learned "you can't rush it. I've learned that it takes time. So we have six months from when I finish to when I started filming."

Shawn Levy, who directed Reynolds in 'Free Guy' and 'The Adam Project', will helm 'Deadpool 3'. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have penned the script.

Deadpool 3' promises to be a game-changer for MCU and Disney. Disney brand has an audience made up of mostly families and young children and thus the TV and movies they expect to see are also thus family-friendly. But the 'Deadpool' films are of course anything but family-friendly. They feature sex, gratuitous violence, and of course foul language as one other name for Deadpool is Merc with a Mouth. We do know that it will be the first R-Rated MCU movie ever.