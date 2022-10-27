Hugh Jackman opens up about 'Deadpool 3' return, praises Ryan Reynolds: 'It’s been brewing for a long time'

Last month, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman broke the internet, as they say, after they announced that not only the latter will be coming back as Wolverine, he will be in the third 'Deadpool' movie alongside Reynolds. The announcement was shocking because Jackman had made it clear 2017's 'Logan' was the swan song of his version of the character. After X-Men an Fantastic Four properties came under the MCU umbrella (post Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox), it was expected that a new actor will be cast in the role of James Howlett or Logan (other names for Wolverine, which is his codename), but for now anyway, Jackman is our default Wolverine again.

In a recent interview Reynolds and Jackman revealed how the team-up came to be. It all began with Reynolds approaching Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige after the Disney's takeover of Fox was complete and to find out about the fate of his R-Rated franchise.

“I got Kevin to talk what, if anything, the future holds for Deadpool in that transaction. The subject was coming up in the meeting about if we could find a way to do a Deadpool-Wolverine pairing. It wasn’t possible then. For this to be happening now is pretty damn exciting," Reynolds told Variety.

Jackman had said on 'Logan' press tour several times that he was done with Wolverine. He and Reynolds had been friends since they met on the sets of 2009's 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine', in which Reynolds played a markedly different version of Deadpool. Reynolds kept begging Jackman of doing a Wolverine-Deadpool movie with him, but Jackman always refused. That changed after a screening of the original 2016's 'Deadpool'.

“All I kept seeing in my head was ‘48 Hrs.’ with Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy. So it’s been brewing for a long time. It just took me longer to get here," said Jackman.

The bromance of the two stars is well-known to their fans as apparent on social media. Of Reynolds Jackman said that he has 'always been blown away by the full spectrum of his talent. He came onto this scene and entered the zeitgeist as this hyper-masculine superhero character but also he’s shooting musicals and he’s portraying these intense vulnerable characters in all kinds of films in all kinds of budgets for all kinds of audiences.”

Apart from the huge casting news, 'Deadpool 3', to be directed by Shawn Levy, also got a release date (September 6, 2024). Deadpool and Wolverine in comics have always played off well against each other, with the Merc with a Mouth often annoying the hell out of Wolverine, who is more gruff and serious. This should also be fun because Jackman an Reynolds share a great friendship that should translate nicely to the screen (if the film is something like a buddy comedy, that is)

Jackman also revealed that 'Deadpool 3' might not even be called that. “Well, not in my heart. I’m pretty sure Wolverine wouldn’t like that title," he added.