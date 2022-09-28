'Deadpool 3' shocker! Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine, the film to release on this date

The mock-fighting duo of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, respectively known for playing Marvel superheroes Deadpool and Wolverine, have stunned the internet -- in the best way possible Reynolds shared a video titled "Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one" on his social media accounts in which he explained his absence at the D23 Expo, saying he has been hard at work with the third movie in the 'Deadpool' franchise. But after a lot of thinking, he admits he has no idea. And then we see Jackman casually strolling behind him. As he walks up the stairs, Reynolds asks him, "Hey, Hugh, want to play Wolverine one more time?" To which, Jackman responds, "Yeah, sure, Ryan."

As Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You' song plays, we see the Deadpool logo, which is then slashed with Wolverine's admantium claws.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022 ×

Ever since Disney acquired Fox and its properties, it has been a matter of time before we see X-Men and Fantastic Four, IP earlier owned by Fox, to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And we have known 'Deadpool 3' has been in development for some time. But Jackman's return as Wolverine -- if this is not an elaborate joke, that is, and we do not think it is -- is staggering as it was so unexpected. Jackman had earlier denied that he will play the role ever again. His 'Logan', released in 2017, was considered the swan song of his version of Wolverine, and fans had been discussing the actors who can take succeed him in the role.

It is surprising and yet not really surprising at the same time. Jackman so utterly owned the role of Wolverine that Disney did not want him to let go. Debuting in 'X-Men' in 2000, his casting was criticised as Wolverine in comics is a short man, which Jackman was not. But he soon proved detractors wrong, and gave one of the best superhero performances throughout, and particularly in Logan. Disney perhaps wants to go safe with the casting of one of the most important mutants. We also saw Sir Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', who might or might no return.

Meanwhile, 'Deadpool 3' promises to be a game changer for MCU and Disney. Disney brand has an audience made up of mostly family and young children and thus the TV and movies they expect to see are also thus family-friendly. But the 'Deadpool' films are of course anything but family-friendly. They feature sex, gratuitous violence and of course foul language for one other name of Deadpool is Merc with a Mouth. We do know that it will be the first R-Rated MCU movie ever.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Feige had revealed that he wants Marvel Studios to "elevate" the franchise like what happened with 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

Shawn Levy, who also directed Reynolds in 'Free Guy' and 'The Adam Project', will helm 'Deadpool 3'. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are in charge of the script.

Fans expect that the way these characters can enter MCU would be thanks to the multiverse, as per which there can be any number of realities and perhaps these heroes were the protectors of their version of earth in their reality. We know movies on mutants and FF are already in development and perhaps we will see them cross paths before the next two 'Avengers' movies, 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars'.

The claw marks indicate that Deadpool and Wolverine might have a hostile relationship. It is going to be a blast to see real-world frenemies squaring off against each other. 'Deadpool 3' is set to premiere on September 6, 2024

