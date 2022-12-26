Hugh Jackman on Wolverine and Deadpool's relationship: They will hate each other

Watching Wolverine and Deadpool on the screen together will be a treat to watch. Hugh Jackman will come back as Wolverine in the third 'Deadpool' movie starring Ryan Reynolds.



More details about the film have not been revealed yet, but recently Hugh spilt some beans about his character and how will both the superheroes will co-exist together.



During his recent interview with the Empire Film Podcast, the actor shared that his character Logan, aka Wolverine, will hate Ryan's witty character Wade Wilson.

When asked to categorise the relationship status between Deadpool and Wolverine, the actor said, "How do I categorise it?" Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we`re zero, we`re opposites, hate each other. "I'm just talking from my perspective; [Logan`s] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him, or wants to punch him in the head."



The 'X-Men' actor said: "Unfortunately, he can`t be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I`m probably going to punch him in the head a lot."

In the upcoming film, Logan will time travel into Deadpool's world. In an interview, Jackman responded to all the queries that fans had about how the Wolverine will come to Deadpool's world and whether would it enter Logan's timeline.



Responding to all that, Hugh said on 'The Jess Cagle Show,' as per Deadline, "All because of this device they have in the Marvel universe for moving around timelines, now we can go back because, you know, it`s science, so I don`t have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me." And I think probably to the fans too."



Jackman last played the role of Wolverine in 2016`s R-rated Logan, directed by James Mangold.



Talking about 'Deadpool 3', Shawn Levy will helm the film with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick writing the script.

The film will release in theatres on November 8, 2024.