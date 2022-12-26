Kate Hudson on nepotism debate: 'I don’t really care'

Kate Hudson is the newest celebrity to be dragged into the nepotism debate, triggered after the publication of a New York magazine article on nepotism kids titled 'The Year of the Nepo Baby'. The column highlighted successful stars who were born to famous parents in the industry and how the connection of their parents and family has made their way easy in the industry and helped them to get the big break.



The 'Glass Onion' actress, who is the daughter of actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, was among the actors who were mentioned in the nepotism baby article.



Reacting to the ongoing debate, Hudson said during her recent interview with The Independent that when it comes to nepotism, she really doesn't care.



"I look at my kids, and we’re a storytelling family," she continued. "It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.''

Further talking, Kate said that nepotism does not just exist in the film industry only, but in other industries too. And acknowledging that, the actress said that she has seen how people in other industries are taking more advantage of their family backgrounds than in Hollywood.