Jamie Lee Curtis weighs in on Nepostism debate, calls herself, 'OG Nepo Baby'

A New York magazine story on nepotism babies has sparked a never-ending debate. Celebrities who come from notable star families were quick to weigh in on the nepotism debate and defend their backgrounds. Now, veteran actress Jamie Lee Curtis has also slammed the article and declared herself an "OG Nepo Baby."



Curtis, who is the daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, has carved her space in the family industry with her phenomenal work.

On Friday, the veteran actor shared a throwback childhood picture of her with her parents and in the caption, the actress wrote that: ''I have been a professional actress since I was 19 years old so that makes me an OG Nepo Baby.''



"I’ve never understood, nor will I, what qualities got me hired that day, but since my first two lines on Quincy as a contract player at Universal Studios to this last spectacular creative year some 44 years later, there’s not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars," she wrote.

"The current conversation about nepotism is just designed to try to diminish, denigrate, and hurt." proud of our lineage. "Strong in our belief in our right to exist."



Before Cutis, many famous star kids, who have made their own space in the industry with their talent, have come out defending their rich and wealthy backgrounds.



O’Shea Jackson Jr., the son of rapper, actor, and filmmaker Ice Cube, wrote in the series of tweets: "My dad told me that in a perfect world, I would play him in Straight Outta Compton." I was already in college for screenwriting at USC. I accepted the challenge. and auditioned for two years before getting the role. After that, it was up to me; he couldn’t hold my hand through my career.''

Lily Allen, daughter of Keith Allen, and movie producer Alison Owen said, "The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms, the ones working for banks, and the ones working in politics, if we’re talking about real-world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that’s none of my business and before you come at me for being a nepo baby myself.''