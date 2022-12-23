Nepo babies have feelings: Lilly Allen, O’Shea Jackson Jr defend celebrity children

If there was something you had to read this December, it was the New York magazine story on nepotism babies in Hollywood and the entertainment industry as a whole, that has shaken everyone. It’s one of those things that everyone knew about and yet no one addressed.

After the article came out, celebrities who can be called nepotism babies courtesy of their famous parents, have come out in defence of their background. One of the first to respond is O’Shea Jackson Jr., the son of rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube. In a thread of tweets, he said that people who are privileged because of their backgrounds should “embrace that shit. Because it’s something that’s been happening for centuries.” “My dad told me in a perfect world, I would play him in Straight Outta Compton. I was already in college for screenwriting at USC. I accepted the challenge. And auditioned for two years before getting the role. After that it was up to me, he couldn’t hold my hand through my career,” Jackson said about making his film debut in F. Gary Gray’s 2015 N.W.A biopic.

“I had to get my ass up and make it work. From the roles I chose. The work ethic I put into them. My professionalism on sets and promo tours. Even leaving HIS agency and [going] to find a team of my own. Once the door was opened it was up to me to walk through it and thrive. The work he put in to get us to a place of opportunity. And for me to ignore that or not accept and use as a guide would be foolish and disrespectful. I am grateful and I use his teachings daily.”

Other too have spoken on this issue. Weighing on the matter, Lily Allen, daughter of Keith Allen and movie producer Alison Owen said, “The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms, the ones working for banks, and the ones working in politics, If we’re talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that’s none of my business and before you come at me for being a nepo baby myself, I will be the first to tell you that I literally deserve nothing.” She then clarified a day later and added, “In my twenties I felt very defensive about it, I felt like I worked extremely hard and that I deserved the success that I had, that people connected to my songs and that the songs came from me, I also had quite a fraught relationship with some of my family members so it felt difficult for me to attribute my successes to them, at the time.”

“I do feel that nepo babies are being somewhat scapegoated here though, there is a wider, societal conversation to be had about wealth inequality, about lack of programs and funding, and I guess that was the point I was trying to make, maybe badly. I promise you I’m not rooting for an industry full of people that had childhoods that looked like mine. I just really think that we can’t get to a real solution without identifying the real problem, as fun as it is to laugh at the kids of famous people. Nepo babies have feelings,” she added.