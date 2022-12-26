Here's when Chris Rock's comedy special will premiere on Netflix

Chris Rock is making a comeback after the slap gate episode with Will Smith. His Netflix comedy special titled ‘Selective Outrage’ now has a release date.

The show will live stream on Netflix. It will land on March 4, a year after the Oscar incident with Will Smith. Will Smith had slapped Chris Rock during his hosting stint as he made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

It resulted in Will Smith handing in his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and a ban from attending Academy events for 10 years.

Will Smith apologised to the comedian and said, "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Chris Rock has since joked about the incident. He even mentioned this during his UK tour. The comedian had said, "Did that s--- hurt? Goddamn right… the motherf----- hit me over a bulls--t joke, the nicest joke I ever told."