Ryan Reynolds says having Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine 'is a dream come true'

Ryan Reynolds sent shockwaves across the internet when he revealed that Hugh Jackman will play the role of Wolverine one more time, after all. And not only that, Wolverine will team up with Deadpool in the sequel to 'Deadpool 2'. Now, the Canadian actor has revealed how he convinced Jackman to return to the role of the adamantium-clawed mutant. Reynolds spoke to Collider, and admitted he is not responsible for getting Jackman back, though he always wanted him to play Wolverine again. He revealed that when he first met with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, having Jackman get back in the role was not possible at that time.

"And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it," he added.

He went on to say that having Jackman was not a "hard sell". Instead, it was "an immediate and emphatic, unqualified yes." Earlier, it was 20th Century Fox that owned the screen rights to Wolverine, Deadpool, and other mutants (as well as Fantastic Four), but Disney acquired all the assets of the studio, and those characters can now come under the fold of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It's a lot of moving parts and Fox and X-Men and all that kind of stuff that Marvel needs to sort through. A lot of red tape in order to make that happen. And they did it. And I'm really grateful that they did it, because for me, working with Hugh is a dream come true. But working with Logan and having Logan and Wade together in a movie is beyond any dream I would ever be audacious enough to have. So I'm really, really super fucking excited to do this film," said Reynolds.

The news was surprising and yet not really surprising at the same time. Jackman so utterly owned the role of Wolverine that Disney did not want him to let go. Debuting in 'X-Men' in 2000, his casting was criticised as Wolverine in comics is a short man, which Jackman was not. But he soon proved detractors wrong, and gave one of the best superhero performances throughout, and particularly in Logan. Disney perhaps wants to go safe with the casting of one of the most important mutants. We also saw Sir Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', who might or might not return in other movies.

Meanwhile, 'Deadpool 3' promises to be a game changer for MCU and Disney. Disney brand has an audience made up of mostly families and young children and thus the TV and movies they expect to see are also thus family-friendly. But the 'Deadpool' films are of course anything but family-friendly. They feature sex, gratuitous violence, and of course foul language as one other name for Deadpool is Merc with a Mouth. We do know that it will be the first R-Rated MCU movie ever.

Shawn Levy, who also directed Reynolds in 'Free Guy' and 'The Adam Project', will helm 'Deadpool 3'. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are in charge of the script.

'Deadpool 3' is set to release on September 6, 2024.



