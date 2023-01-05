Hugh Jackman's urges the Academy to not 'validate' co-star Ryan Reynolds with Oscar nomination

Hugh Jackman is not too happy with his pal Ryan Reynolds earning a spot in the Oscar shortlist. The two actors, known to make jokes at each other's expense, will share the screen together in the 'Deadpool' sequel. Jackman has now asked the Academy not to "validate" his co-star with an Oscar nomination for his Christmas movie 'Spirited'.



Reynolds has earned himself a spot on the Oscar shortlist for best song for 'Good Afternoon', from his and Will Ferrell starrer 'Spirited'.



In a video posted to Twitter, Jackman jokingly said, "Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable."



He continued, "I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem."



Jackman eventually praises Reynolds` holiday movie by saying, "I loved `Spirited.` It`s a great movie, the entire family watched it and had a blast. I love Will (Ferrell), I love Octavia (Spencer)... and `Good Afternoon,` I laughed the entire way through. It is absolutely brilliant."



However, Jackman went on to say, in deadpan delivery, "But please, from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds (with an Oscar nomination)."