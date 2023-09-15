Jawan success meet: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone groove to Chaleya song, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine after the mega success of his action drama Jawan. Atlee's directorial has gotten outstanding responses from the audience and critics alike, and within a week of its release, the film has crossed the Rs 700 crore (Rs 7 billion) mark worldwide at the box office. A week after its release, the entire team of the film hosted a grand event in Mumbai, India, celebrating the success of the film.

The entire star cast of the film, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, director Atlee, and others, attended the press conference. However, the leading lady, Nayanthara, was missing from the event due to her mother's birthday.

During the event, Shah Rukh and Deepika took the fun to the next level as they grooved on the superhit track ''Chaleya'' from the film. During the press meet, musician Anirudh Ravichander, who was performing the hit track, invited Deepika and Shah Rukh to groove on the stage.

Both of them performed the hook step of the song, sending the jam-packed venue into a frenzy mode. The video of the two superstars dancing together has gone viral on social media. During the event, Anirudh also performed the other song from the film, ''Zinda Banda''.

In the film, Deepika played the cameo. Her performance as Aishwarya in the film was widely praised by the audience. While talking about why she said yes to the role, Padukone said: ''I was shooting for Project K in Hyderabad and they came in to narrate the role for me. I don’t know why they were trying to convince me any actor would have done it. I had decided in one minute that I was going to do it."

She further added, "I have nothing to say except I did this for my love for Shah Rukh. Didn't expect it to be so huge but I am just here to support the team."

Calling SRK herself a lucky charm, she said: "I feel like lucky charm is a very throwaway term. We just have immense love and respect for each other and trust. If I am on a set and he’s on one corner and and I’m on the other and if anything happens, he’s going to be the first one there to help."

