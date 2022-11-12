Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover blessed with a baby girl

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Saturday. No official statement has been shared by the couple yet.



In August this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. Sharing a heartfelt note on their social media handles, the couple wrote: "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. making us a little more whole than we used to be.''

''We began this life individually, and then we met each other, and from then on we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee.''

Along with the long caption, the couple also shared some breathtaking snaps from their maternity shoot. In the photographs shared earlier, Bipasha can be seen cradling her baby bump as Karan gazes at it with a smile.



Ever since the announcement, Bipasha has given us some serious maternity fashion goals. Recently, the couple also hosted a baby shower in Mumbai, that was attended by close friends and family.



Bipasha and Karan fell in love while shooting their first film together, Bhushan Patel's 2015 horror film 'Alone.' They got married in April 2016 in Mumbai.