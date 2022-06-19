Ayan Mukerji issues statement saying Ranbir Kapoor 'not entering temple but puja pandal' in 'Brahmastra' 

The recently released trailer for the much-awaited film 'Brahmastra' has stirred controversy for one of the scenes where lead actor Ranbir Kapoor can be seen ringing the bell of what looks like a temple while wearing shoes. This has upset the sentiments of people.

In an Instagram post, the director of the film Ayan Mukerji clarified that the scene from the trailer where Ranbir Kapoor can be seen running towards a decorated venue and ringing the bell was not a temple but a "Durga Puja Pandal".

The post’s caption read, "We had some people in our community upset because of one shot in our trailer—Ranbir’s character wearing shoes as he rings a bell. As the creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here. In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple but a Durga Puja Pandal. My own family has been organising a similar kind of Durga Puja celebration for… 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood."

He added, "In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal. It is personally important for me to reach out to anyone who may have been upset with this image… because above all, Brahmāstra is created as a movie experience which pays respect to, and celebrates - Indian culture, traditions and history. That is at the heart of why I made this movie, so it is very important to me that this feeling reaches every Indian who is watching Brahmāstra!"

See his post:-

In the same post, he also announced that, on request of the audience, a 4K version of the trailer has been released on YouTube. He said, "We got a lot of comments on why we didn’t load our Trailer in 4K. A better resolution is of course, the better way to see these images we worked so hard to create! So although delayed - Here it is ! And… Thank You for the feedback that led to us doing this."

The film 'Brahmastra', which has been in the making for a few years now, is finally ready to hit the screens on September 9th, 2022 in 2D and 3D. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.