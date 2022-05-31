'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' teaser gives a glimpse of key characters, trailer to release on this date

The teaser of the highly anticipated film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' was unveiled on Tuesday- exactly 100 days before the film is scheduled to hit theatres. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan- the film is a sci-fi directed by Ayan Mukerji.



Alia took to social media to share the teaser of the film and also revealed that the film's trailer would be released on June 15th.



"In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours TRAILER OUT ON JUNE 15TH(Sic)" Alia tweeted as she shared the teaser on Twitter.

In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours 🔥❤️



TRAILER OUT ON JUNE 15TH💥https://t.co/7YCOMliUch — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 31, 2022 ×





The film has been in the making for a long time and was delayed due to the pandemic and post-production work. A mythological sci-fi- the film also features Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. The new teaser not just gives a glimpse of Alia and Ranbir's characters but also of other actors in the film.



Ayan and Ranbir, meanwhile, travelled to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning to unveil the Telugu teaser of the film along with director SS Rajamouli.



'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and will release in theatres on September 9, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.