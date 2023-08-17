Arijit Singh surpasses Taylor Swift to become third biggest artist on Spotify

Indian singer Arijit Singh, renowned for his emotive vocal prowess in Hindi film music, has achieved a significant milestone in the music industry. Surpassing global icons Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, he has emerged as the third most followed artist on Spotify. He now stands as the third most followed artist on the music streaming site, underlining his immense popularity. This is a significant accomplishment and signifies not only the singer's success but also acknowledges the fervent support of his fans who have stood by him from the outset. Hailing from a humble background in India, Arijit's journey to stardom has been marked by resilience and determination. Overcoming rejections and uncertainties, he transformed setbacks into stepping stones toward his dreams.

Currently, Ed Sheeran reigns supreme as the most followed artist on Spotify, with Ariana Grande closely following in second place. To put all this into perspective, Arijit has surpassed artistes like Eminem, Drake, The Weeknd, Rihanna, and Adele apart from Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

Who is Arijit Singh?

Born on April 25, 1987, in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, India, Singh's musical journey has taken him from modest beginnings to becoming one of the most celebrated and sought-after singers in the Indian music industry. He gained widespread recognition for his participation in the reality TV show Fame Gurukul in 2005. Although he didn't win the competition, it marked the beginning of his musical career. However, his breakthrough came in 2013 when he lent his voice to the song "Tum Hi Ho" from the Bollywood film Aashiqui 2. The song became a massive hit and catapulted him to stardom, earning him his first Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

Since then, Arijit Singh has consistently delivered hit after hit, constantly impressing with his versatile vocal range and ability to convey a wide spectrum of emotions through his songs. His songs often evoke a deep emotional connection with audiences, making him a favourite among fans who seek songs that resonate with their own experiences.

Some of his notable songs include "Channa Mereya" from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, "Raabta" from Agent Vinod, "Tera Yaar Hoon Main" from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, among many others.

