Jasleen Royal, Arijit Singh and Dulquer Salmaan get together for a soulful romantic ballad, Heeriye

In an exciting musical collaboration, singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal, Arijit Singh and actor Dulquer Salmaan have come together to release their latest song, titled "Heeriye." The groovy song, which features the unique blend of Jasleen's soulful composition and vocals along with Arijit Singh's charismatic voice, is a foot-tapping number.

Jasleen Royal has not only composed and sung the track but also produced the music video. She features in the video alongwith Dulquer Salmaan, who has earned stardom nationally with his remarkable performances. “Heeriye” marks Dulquer’s first ever non-film project collaboration as the actor exclusively came on board for Jasleen Royal’s music video owing to the mutually admirable equation of the duo.

Known for her songs like “Din Shagna Da”, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan”, “Dear Zindagi”, “Sang Rahiyo”, and “Ranjha” amongst many others, Jasleen Royal has teamed with Arijit Singh who enjoys romantic classics like “Tum Hi Ho”, “Kesariya”, “Channa Mereya”, in addition to an endless list of chartbusters for the interesting and heartwarming song.

“Heeriye” is presented by Warner Music India and is now available on all streaming platforms.

