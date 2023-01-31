Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli on religious pilgrimage, visit Rishikesh ashram. See photos

The power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are apparently on a short pilgrimage to the Uttarakhand town of Rishikesh which is holy for Hindus. The pictures of the power couple at the Swami Dayanand Giri's Ashram (ashram means hermitage or monastery) went viral on social media sites. Their little daughter Vamika, who usually accompanies them, was not seen this time. You can see the photos below.

Rishikesh is ensconced in the foothills of the Himalayas. It is a major destination for religious Hindus due to the presence of the Ganges, which traverses the town. As per reports, Kohli and Sharma were last seen in Vrindavan, another holy town in the state of Uttar Pradesh. While in the town, they reportedly spent time at the ashram of Neem Karoli Baba.

While Anushka is an actress and producer and has been a part of several acclaimed films and has bankrolled many projects, Virat is a star cricketer who represents India on the international stage.

They have been married since 2017. Since the two are stars of their respective fields, the wedding event was a huge, widely-covered affair. They tied the knot in Italy in an intimate ceremony and only family members and close friends were invited. The couple welcomed Vamika in 2021.

Kohli will soon join the Indian Cricket Team as it takes on Australia in the Border–Gavaskar Trophy test match series that begins next month. Meanwhile, Anushka will soon be seen in the role of iconic Indian female cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the Prosit Roy-directed biopic Chakda 'Xpress.

