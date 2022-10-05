All inside photos and videos from Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception

Bollywood stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal made their relationship official as they exchanged rings and got married in the presence of friends and family in Mumbai on Tuesday. The celebrations had begun five days back in Delhi, Richa's hometown, then shifted to Lucknow where Ali's family is based and eventually ended with a big party in Mumbai on Wednesday, the city where the actors first met and now live and work.

The couple looked stunning in custom-made outfits. Richa wore Anamika Khanna and Ali wore London based designer Kaushik Velendra.



The reception was attended by the couple's friends and colleagues from the film industry including Hrithik Roshan who came with his girlfriend Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Tilottama Shome, Huma Quereshi and others.

The couple exchanged rings and danced away the night.



Here see videos and photos from their intimate ceremony.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey'. Their co-stars from the film- Manjot Singh, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma were also part of Tuesday's celebrations.