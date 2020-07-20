Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar & Siddhant Chaturvedi to star in 'Phone Bhoot'

Today, on Monday, a new upcoming horror-comedy film `Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi has been announced.



The first look of the movie sees the trio dressed in tuxedos, with a shocking expression on their face.

"The one-stop-shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021," Katrina wrote in the caption.

They also shared the making of the first look.

The film will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Flming will begin later this year.

On the work front, Katrina is waiting for his next release 'Sooryavanshi', while Ishaan has 'A Suitable Boy' and 'Khaali Peeli' in his bag. Siddhant will be seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.