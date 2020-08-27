John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari to romance each other in next film

In a new picture revealed by filmmakers, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari are playing a romantic couple in a story that is set in 1947, around the time of India’s Independence. John will be seen playing a Sikh for the first time.

The two will play grandparents to the characters played by Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh that had recently started shooting for the film.

Aditi Rao Hydari plays John Abraham’s love interest and the younger version of Neena Gupta’s character in the film. She said, “John and I play a couple in 1946–47 whose love story remains unfinished and unrequited till Arjun’s character feels the need to bring it to closure. Films like these are rarely made today, so I was quick to come on board.”

The two will be shooting for their part for a week during this indoor schedule. They will then reunite with the team for a brief outdoor shoot schedule in October.

The project is also co-produced by John Abraham along with Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani.

On the project, John said, “The team has taken extreme care, following all the SOPs issued by the ministries and concerned authorities. As a producer, it’s important for me to look out for our cast and crew.”

Nikkhil Advani said, “The idea is to realise true love through the story of a woman who’s been yearning for closure for 70 years. There is a parallel between Arjun and Rakul’s characters in the present day and the forced break-up between John and Aditi’s characters in 1947 following the Partition.”