Randeep Hooda undergoes surgery, kept under observation at the hospital: Report

Randeep Hooda has undergone a major surgery after he was rushed to a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning.

The actor was taken to the hospital with his father by his side who happens to be a doctor himself.

A source close to the actor revealed, “Randeep complained of acute pain on Tuesday night, and since he wasn’t feeling better, he left for the hospital yesterday morning. He underwent surgery today and has been kept under observation. Randeep had informed his team on Tuesday that he would need the next two days for himself. However, he didn’t divulge any details. His father, who is a doctor, is with him at the hospital, and he is the best person to talk about Randeep’s health. They will talk about it once they have all the reports. Randeep doesn’t want people to speculate.”

A source at the hospital said, “Randeep was admitted in the morning. He underwent a couple of tests, including the COVID-19 test. He tested negative for the latter, which is why they could go ahead with the surgery. It’s best if the family talks about the nature of the pain and subsequent surgery.”

Reports suggest that Randeep is now doing fine.

From Sushant Singh Rajput to Irrfan Khan: Indian stars we lost in the pandemic