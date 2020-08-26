Amitabh Bachchan back on set for shoot, shares pictures

Amitabh Bachchan could not have been happier as the star has resumed work and is back on shoots.

Sharing pictures from the set, Amitabh Bachchan who was upset that people of his age could not step outside owing to COVID-19, is his happy self! This comes after Amitabh recovered from COVID-19 after he tested positive for the virus and was taken to a hospital.

Shooting for popular serial ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Amitabh shared pictures on his blog. Seen wearing a blue coloured three piece suit with a checked coat, Amitabh could be seen in his moment.

In pictures, we can see the staff wearing PPE kits around him.

Happy to be back at work, Amitabh shared an important thought and wrote, “The cure for all ailment is the discipline for work. Get out there and get going. Retire with the thought of the ‘work’ tomorrow. Finish the work and come back to think of the ‘work’ done and what the ‘work’ shall be required for the morrow.”

