/How Aryan Khan's rumoured GF Larissa Bonesi was caught in Rahul Gandhi's vote theft claims

Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi, Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend, got unwanted attention after being mistaken for the Brazilian woman, whose photo Rahul Gandhi showed during his recent press conference over vote fraud.
Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has made shocking claims about alleged fraud committed in Haryana during the elections. Gandhi accused the Election Commission and the BJP of ‘’colluding to ensure Congress lost in Haryana”. He also made a surprising claim that a picture of a Brazilian model was used to commit voter fraud.
Showing the image of the model, Gandhi claimed that the image appeared 22 times across polling booths in Haryana under different names, such as Seema, Sweety, and
Saraswati.
Soon after Gandhi’s remarks went viral, the Brazilian model identified as Larissa spoke out about Gandhi’s video, confirming that the picture of the girl shown in the video was indeed hers. As the video spread, the internet quickly tried to find the model’s profile. Many netizens came across the Instagram account of Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi, who is rumoured to be dating filmmaker Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan.
Netizens are always on the lookout for new gossip to discuss or mock. After Larissa reacted to Gandhi’s claim, her name started trending. However, many users confused her with another girl also named Larissa, who happens to be the Brazilian model working in Hindi film industry.
Within no time, the comment sections of Bonesi’s Instagram posts were flooded with humorous and quirky reactions, along with memes and GIFs featuring Rahul Gandhi.
One user wrote, “You are famous in India.”
Secind user wrote,''Rahul Gandhi Support Button.''
Third user wrote,''Congratulations to Indian citizenship 😂.''
Another user commented,''Welcome to Brazil janatha party.''
So far, Larissa has not reacted to these amusing comments or any of the ongoing activities on her Instagram handle.
Since 2024, there have been rumours that superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is dating Brazilian actor-model Bonesi. The rumours began when Aryan and Larissa followed each other on social media, and speculation intensified when they were spotted attending the same events, starting with DJ Garrix’s concert. She was also seen at the premiere of Aryan’s debut show Ba***ds of Bollywood in Mumbai.
Neither Aryan nor Larissa has confirmed or denied the relationship.
Larissa Bonesi has previously worked in Bollywood. She appeared in the song ‘’Subah Hone Na De'' alongside Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, and made her acting debut with a supporting role in Saif Ali Khan’s film Go Goa Gone.