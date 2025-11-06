/'Narcissistic men, playing victim': Miss Universe organizer tears up in public apology to Miss Mexico | Watch



The 74th Miss Universe 2025 is set to take place in Thailand on November 21. Weeks before the event, a major controversy broke out after Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly berated Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, calling her a “dumbhead.”

The shocking moment unfolded during a live-streamed sashing ceremony when Nawat lashed out at Miss Mexico for being absent from a promotional shoot. Following the disrespectful behaviour, several contestants, including the reigning Miss Universe, joined Miss Mexico in a solidarity walkout.

Miss Universe executive breaks down in tears

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant and the Thai businessman have faced significant backlash. Following the uproar, Itsaragrisil broke down in tears during a press conference as he issued a public apology.

Denying calling Bosch a “dumbhead," he said, “I want to apologise to everyone. I had no idea how big this issue would become," he said, wiping away tears.

Giving his clarification, he said that he wanted everyone to accept his apology as he spoke about empowerment, equality, and unity.

Addressing his controversial statement of calling Miss Mexico dumbhead, he dismissed it, saying that he 'damage.'

“For international fans, I didn’t say ‘dumbhead’ even one second. So, could you please check it again in our Facebook Miss Universe Thailand. I said, ‘Damage,’”

he said.

The Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) has slammed Nawat's "malicious" behaviour.

In a video statement, MUO President Raul Rocha said that Nawat had "forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host".

Rocho added that Thai official had "humiliated, insulted,'' Ms Bosch.

Several netizens reacted to Nawat Itsaragrisil's crying saying that he's now playing the victim.

Another X user called him, ''A real narcissist.''

What happened at the Miss Universe pageant?

The shocking moment occurred during the live-streamed sash ceremony when Nawat was addressing the contestants and called out Miss Mexico over her absence from a promotional shoot.