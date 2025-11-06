/'Dumbhead': Miss Universe director comment rocks pageant, sparks controversy

The Miss Universe pageant is again in the headlines with another major controversy ahead of the 74th annual pageant. In a shocking event that unfolded in Thailand, when Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil called Miss Mexico,'' dumbhead'' in the pre-pageant ceremony.

Standing up against his behaviour, several contestants walked out of the event as they all showed solidarity to Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch.

Miss Universe Thailand director calls Miss Mexico ‘dumbhead’

Hours after the shocking incident of the high-voltage drama that happened during a pre-event ceremony, several clips from the event, which was livestreamed, have gone viral.

In one of the clips that has been widely shared on social media platforms, the tense situation at the event is shown when Itsaragrisil was seen yelling at Bosch. Itsaragrisil says in the video,'' If you follow the orders from your national director, you are a dumb,” before adding, “businessman” and has a “lot of money”.

As Bosch went on to speak against his behaviour, he called security, apparently to remove Miss Mexico from the event. Showing solidarity, dozens of contestants soon walked out of the hall.

Soon after the clip went viral, netizens started reacting to it.

Commenting on the clip, one user wrote,'' Every woman who stood up in defence of Miss Mexico knew what they risked by doing so. They also knew what they risked by not. These women have my utmost respect.''

Another user wrote,'' I think that kind of public dressing down is completely out of line, no matter what the situation is. People deserve respect, especially when they are representing their country on a big stage. It sounds like that director really messed up his chance to look professional.''

What exactly happened?

The bizarre incident unfolded when the Director of Miss Universe Thailand National Director Itsaragrisil was addressing the contestants as he called out Fatim for failing to share post-promotional content.

Itsaragrisil, a Thai businessman, is the president of Miss Grand International and vice president for Asia and Oceania within the Miss Universe Organisation.

Speaking about the sponsored activities for the organisation, Itsaragrisil questioned Bosch, saying, “I heard you did not agree to post everything about Thailand, about every article of our own activities. Is it true?”