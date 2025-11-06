K-Pop Demon Hunters 2 is in the works, release window revealed : Report

K Pop Demon Hunters 2 is reportedly in development, and the fans can't be more thrilled. After the massive success of the first part, rumours about the sequel have been circulating for a while now. Although an official confirmation is still pending, several sources have shared details about what happened inside the Netflix offices.

As per Variety, Huntr/x will return to the screen, and the deal has been finalised between the streaming giant and Sony.

K-pop Demon Hunters, second part in works: Here's what we know

Netflix and Sony have closed the deals with the directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans for the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bloomberg, which first reported the news, said the sequel will be released in 2029, four years after the first part.

While the difference between the two films may feel so much to the fans, it should not be a surprise if we look at the difference between the other animated films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was released in 2018, and its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, released in 2023.

No official statement has been released on the sequel. For the unversed, Sony produced the film, and Netflix released it.

More about K-Pop Demon Hunters

The Netflix show is a breakout hit of the year. Released in June, the fantasy series has garnered 325 million views, becoming one of the most-watched movies on the streaming giant.



Apart from digital release, the movie had earned moolah at the theatres as it went on to make millions.

The vibrant and enigmatic show revolves around the K-pop girl group HUNTR/X/X, Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), who are also living a secret life as demon hunters, and are in a fight against Saja Boys, a rival boy band.