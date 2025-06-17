/Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar says 'everything will go well' after Paresh Rawal's exit

Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most anticipated movies that audiences have been eagerly awaiting for a long time. Months after the movie went on floors, the shocking news of actor Paresh Rawal abruptly leaving the project sent shockwaves among fans.



Since Rawal's exit, many things have been happening, and fans are saddened by the fact that they will not see the iconic trio of Raju, Babu Rao, and Shyam reuniting on the big screen again. Amid all this, Akshay Kumar has spoken out on Rawal's exit. Scroll down to read what he has said.



What has Akshay Kumar said on Paresh Rawal's exit?



Amid the buzz around Rawal's exit, Akshay, who is promoting his upcoming movie Kannappa, has assured fans that everything will go well.



In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said, "Whatever is happening is happening in front of you. Keeping my fingers crossed. I hope everything goes well."



He further added, "Everything will go well only. I know, for sure."



Following the actor's exit, Akshay's production banner Cape of Good Cinema sued the actor, claiming Rs 25 crore in damages.

Responding to the legal action, Rawal wrote in a post shared on May 25 on X, “My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest.”



Earlier Akshay defended Rawal from all the backlash, saying he has been working him for the past 32 years and are very good friends.



''First of all, I would like to tell you that using this kind of word for one of my co-stars, like a foolish word, I would not appreciate it. I would say that's not right. He's been with me, I've worked with him for the last 30 to 32 years. We are very good friends. He's a great actor," Akshay said.



Rawal announced his exit from the much-anticipated movie, rebutting the rumours about him having a creative difference with the film director Priyadarshan.

He wrote, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director (sic)."