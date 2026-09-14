/Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 6 Bollywood songs for your festive playlist

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 has begun; it's the time to celebrate with devotion and colour. During this festival, "Bappa" is welcomed with rituals, and pandals come alive with music and drums. Over the years, Bollywood has also played its part in elevating Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations by giving iconic festive tracks, from aartis to energetic songs.

So, if you are curating music for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi, here are the best songs to add to your list.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Deva Shree Ganesha

This song from the 2012 film Agneepath is a must during Ganesh Chaturthi. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra, the track begins on a devotional note and then turns into a powerful celebration of Lord Ganesha. Ajay Gogavale has lent his vocals, along with Ajay-Atul's composition and Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics.



Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi

Featuring in Viruddh (2005), it features Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham. It is sung by Shankar Mahadevan.



Gajanana

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani brought a touch of grandeur with Gajanana. The 2015 song is by Sukhwinder Singh. It features Ranveer Singh as Bajirao and Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai, while Deepika Padukone is shown as Mastani.

Sadda Dil Vi Tu (Ga Ga Ga Ganpati)

Sadda Dil Vi Tu (Ga Ga Ga Ganpati) is from ABCD – Any Body Can Dance. Directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza, it is a high-energy track. It has Hard Kaur's vocals with Sachin-Jigar composition.

Mourya Re

Mourya Re is another celebratory song for the festival. Featured in Shah Rukh Khan's Don, the song is popular during festive processions and visarjan celebrations. Shankar Mahadevan has lent vocals to the composition by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Javed Akhtar is credited for the lyrics.

Ganpati Bappa Morya