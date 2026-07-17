/Did OMG 2 begin with Paresh Rawal's idea? Veteran actor makes startling claim

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 was released in cinemas in 2023 and was praised by both critics and audiences for its bold, sensitive approach to sex education. The film later went on to achieve box office success. However, it is grabbing attention due to veteran actor Paresh Rawal, as he has reportedly claimed that the second installment of OMG.

Paresh Rawal on claiming OMG 2 being his idea

Paresh Rawal shared that he had approached filmmaker Amit Rai, the director of Road to Sangam, in an interaction with Vickey Lalwani. Paresh Rawal said, "I had approached Amit Rai, the director of Road to Sangam, and asked him if he was planning another film. I admire him a lot. I told him, ‘I have an idea. Let’s sit and write it.’ I told him I wasn’t a writer, but I could contribute ideas and help identify where we were going wrong because I understand screenplays to some extent.”

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He continued, “The story was about a boy who gets caught masturbating, and a video of the incident goes viral, making his life miserable. His father was a tourist guide at the Khajuraho temple. Amit suggested making him a part-time priest at the Mahakal Temple. We developed the script together and even brought sexologist Dr Prakash Kothari on board. We had several meetings because our intention was to make the film educational, entertaining and not vulgar. We were deeply involved in the process.”

Rawal said the script was later narrated to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and subsequently to Somen Mishra from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. “Somen outright said it wouldn’t work,” he recalled. “Our main idea was to have a biker guiding the father, not God. In the first OMG, God appeared because the case was against God. But this film was about a father’s fight to get justice for his son. There was no need for a divine character. We wanted someone like Kader Khan’s character in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar,” Paresh Rawal said.

Paresh Rawal on OMG 2: 'They took script from Amit'

Paresh alleged that the project changed course after Akshay Kumar expressed interest in it. “I was under the impression that we were still figuring things out. We even had a meeting with Vipul Shah of Optimystix. They also asked about Akshay, and I said if I wanted to make it with him, I would have approached him directly. Akshay and I were partners in OMG. I didn’t need anyone to bridge the gap.” He added, “A few days later, Amit Rai called and told me Akshay wanted to do the film. The issue was that Amit had tentatively written ‘OMG 2’ on the script because the genre was similar.”

He continued, “I told Amit that I didn’t want to go ahead with it. Amit said, ‘But they want to make it.’ They took the script from him. I told Amit I couldn’t fight him; he’s my friend. If that’s what he had chosen, I wished him well. I repeatedly told them not to make it a franchise because it wasn’t one. But they still went ahead.”

The veteran actor said Akshay Kumar later personally asked him to be a part of the film. “I spoke to Akshay. He asked me to do the film. I told him, ‘No. This isn’t the film I had envisioned. There is no role of God in this story.’ He tried to convince me, but I had lived with the script from the beginning. I knew exactly what it was supposed to be. That’s why I walked away.” The role eventually went to Pankaj Tripathi. Rawal also claimed he did not receive credit for the story. “The saddest part is that I wasn’t even given credit for the story or the concept. My name wasn’t mentioned anywhere.” He further claimed that everyone he had narrated the script to was aware that the idea originated with him. “Amit, Akshay, Ashwin, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and Salman Khan… all know it was my idea and my story. Ajay and Salman probably said no because of the subject. They thought it could become controversial. I tried explaining the concept to them.”

All about OMG 2: Plot, cast, box office and more

OMG 2 is a satirical comedy-drama directed by Amit Rai, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. It follows the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal (played by Pankaj Tripathi), a devoted Shiva follower, whose teenage son is expelled after a humiliating viral video. How Kanti takes school to court to legally mandate comprehensive sex education, guided by a divine messenger, forms the main crux of the story.