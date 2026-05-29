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Paresh Rawal birthday special: Hera Pheri, Welcome, Chup Chup Ke - Stream these 7 best movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 29, 2026, 23:47 IST | Updated: May 29, 2026, 23:47 IST

Paresh Rawal turned 71 on May 30. The actor is widely respected for his ability to shift roles effortlessly between serious acting and comedy. Featuring in multiple blockbuster hits, the actor has built a successful career and gained massive popularity.

Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal!
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Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal!

Paresh Rawal is an Indian actor and film producer, known for his work in Hindi films. The actor has amassed a vast fanbase over the years through his humorous characters that still connect with audiences. From Baburao in Hera Pheri to the quirky Dr Ghungroo in Welcome, Rawal’s comedy style remains remarkable and is loved across generations.

Hera Pheri
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Hera Pheri

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

One of Paresh Rawal’s greatest comedic performances is Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. He plays a desperate, middle‑aged garage owner who, along with Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Shyam (Suniel Shetty), gets embroiled in criminal schemes, kidnapping plots, and a series of money‑making blunders.

OMG – Oh My God!
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OMG – Oh My God!

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Umesh Shukla's satirical comedy drama stars Paresh Rawal as Kanji Lalji Mehta alongside Akshay Kumar as Krishna Vasudev Yadav. When an earthquake destroys Kanji's antique shop, he decides to sue God. However, Lord Krishna himself came to earth and help him fight the lawsuit.

Garam Masala
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Garam Masala

Where to watch: JioHotstar

In Priyadarshan’s cult comedy, Paresh Rawal plays Mambo, a fussy and attitude-ridden housekeeper and cook of Mac (Akshay Kumar) and Sam (John Abraham). The story centres on Mac, who becomes involved with three women, which makes Sam jealous of him.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited
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Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

In the comedy action, the actor plays the role of a strict old man named Somnath, who gets tricked by a group of friends, including Gopal, Madhav, Laxman and Lucky, who need a place to live.

Sanju
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Sanju

Where to watch: Netflix

The biographical film on Sanjay Dutt features Paresh Rawal in the pivotal role of his father, Sunil Dutt. The story highlights how Sunil Dutt stands by his son, Sanjay Dutt (Ranbir Kapoor), as he struggles with his arrest and imprisonment related to the 1993 Mumbai bombings.

Welcome
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Welcome

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

Paresh Rawa portrays the role of Dr Ghungroo in the blockbuster comedy. Ghungroo's life becomes hilariously chaotic when his nephew, Rajib (Akshay Kumar), falls in love with the sister of notorious gangsters who are after him.

Chup Chup Ke
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Chup Chup Ke

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Priyadarshan's comedy thriller features Paresh Rawal as Gundya. His portrayal depicts him as a small, debt-ridden Gujarati fisherman who, along with his partner Bandya (Rajpal Yadav), uses (Shahid Kapoor) to pay off his debts.

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