/Death threat to B Praak; caller claiming Bishnoi Gang links demands ₹10 crore ransom

Singer B Praak has reportedly received a death threat linked to extortion, and Mohali Police has already launched an investigation. Demanding a ransom of ₹10 crore, the caller allegedly claimed links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

What was the complaint?

According to ANI, the complaint stated that the call was received by Dilnoor (Prateik Bachan), who is a close associate and friend of B Praak. Dilnoor filed a written complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali, on January 6, 2026, after receiving suspicious calls and a voice message from foreign phone numbers.

Dilnoor's statement to the police reportedly claimed that on January 5, he saw two missed calls from an international number, which he did not answer. The next day, January 6, he received another call from a different foreign number. Finding the conversation suspicious, he disconnected the call. Soon after, Dilnoor received a voice message containing a direct ransom threat.

Caller linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang?

In the voice message, the caller reportedly identified himself as Arju Bishnoi and claimed to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He demanded ₹10 crore and warned that it must be paid within a week. "Pass this message to B Praak that we want 10 crore. You have one week’s time. Go to any country you want, but if anyone associated with him is found nearby, we will cause damage," the caller allegedly said, claiming that failure to comply would result in severe harm, including to “reduce him to dust.”

Dilnoor immediately reached out to Mohali Police after receiving the threat, and officials have reportedly confirmed that an investigation has been launched.