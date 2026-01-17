/Amitabh Bachchan opens up about his regrets and aging; 'The desire to learn diminishes with time'

Amitabh Bachchan often shares candid thoughts that are beyond the glamour of stardom. Recently, the Bollywood icon opened up about his learning, regret, ageing, and more that have touched the hearts of the fans. Through his blog post, the actor revealed his desire to keep evolving.

Amitabh Bachchan expresses regret

In his latest post, Bachchan shared that he did not learn certain aspects of work earlier in life. "Each day is a learning .. and the regret is that what needs to be learnt should have been learnt many many years ago .. the regret is more because what is being learnt now did not exist then .. and now the desire and effort and energy to learn diminishes – with time and age."

Talking about the evolving system and technologies, the 83-year-old actor said, “The speed of inventions and fresh new systems is so rapid that, by the time you are beginning to learn, its time has passed.”

Importance of accepting limitations

He learned from his recent meetings to focus on fundamentals and rely on skilled professionals to execute specialised tasks. "So the takeaway today from several meetings is to get the basics in place and then hire the best recent talents and experts to carry out the job .. and job done," he wrote.

He further shared the importance of accepting limitations. “If you are unaware or not qualified to accomplish a given job .. no issue .. you accept it .. then hire it out to experts of choice and get it done .. the job accepted .. hired out .. and done .. rather than NOT take up a job, because you do NOT know it.”

How AI helped Bachchan

In his post, Bachchan also revealed how AI helped him to find the right word to describe this concept, and ChatGPT provided the answer-" outsourcing." "Oh boy what a relief to have got the term right .. and guess what .. put up the issue on ChatGPT, and within a few seconds the response was before you .. BAADUMBAAA !!!!," he said.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front