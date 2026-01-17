/Why Bollywood is revisiting 2016: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and more share rare throwback photos

Currently, the internet is filled with a wave of nostalgia, and everyone, including Bollywood celebrities, has joined in. With the "2026 is the new 2016" trend, social media users are digging into their archives and sharing photos and videos from a decade ago. From grainy iPhone clicks to Snapchat filters, timelines are flooded with throwbacks. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood divas who gave a sneak peek to fans into their lives as they were back in 2016.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan joined the trend by giving a glimpse of her unseen pictures from 2016 on Instagram. Calling it "the year of the bump," the actress revisited the phase when she was pregnant with her first child, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Her carousel included a mirror selfie in a tiger-print swimsuit, candid moments with husband Saif Ali Khan, and glimpses from the days following Taimur’s birth. One photo, which caught the attention of fans, showed Saif bottle-feeding their newborn while dressed in a white chikankari kurta and a Santa hat.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor's 2016 photos were mostly her own set of throwback moments, which she captioned as, "I was much cooler in 2016." Along with solo poses, she shared rare family moments with her sister Janhvi Kapoor.

Earlier, her cousin Sonam Kapoor also participated in the trend. She captioned the carousel, “Throwback to 2016, release of Neerja, shooting with @thehouseofpixels for the first time, figuring out that @anandahuja is the love of my life.”

Alia Bhatt

The actress joined the trend a little later, but she surprised the fans with loads of nostalgia. Bhatt shared a series of throwback photos featuring her contemporaries, including Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya Panday

For Ananya Panday, "2016 was really it man." She posted several candid glimpses from the year, but what caught the attention of the fans was her adorable moments with Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam, tying a rakhi to cousin Ahaan Panday, and holding a film clapboard.

Why is everyone revisiting 2016?