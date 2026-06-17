/Batwara 1947 cast revealed: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal to lead Aamir Khan's historical drama | See posters

The makers of Batwara 1947 have unveiled the character posters of their upcoming historical drama, reflecting strength, innocence, and resilience. Following the release of its gripping and evocative motion poster, the latest reveal has heightened anticipation for the project, which is backed by Aamir Khan Productions.

Batwara cast

The newly released posters showcase veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Sunny Deol alongside Preity G. Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in never-before-seen avatars. The posters depict the story of people who persevered through a time when the world was being torn apart and emerged as shining examples of courage and resilience.

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As the character posters come to the forefront, each face speaks volumes through its distinct emotion and presence.

Taking to their social media, the makers dropped the character posters with a caption that read, "In a world torn apart, their story was a testament to courage. Meet the people who lived through it all, Batwara 1947, in theatres from 14th August."

Internet reactions

Soon after the posters were released, fans showered praise and excitement in the comment section. "This is beyond Amazing love love it soooooooo much!!! Preity Zinta sooooooo happy to see her back," one user wrote. Another added, "What an amazing starcast." "Blockbuster loading," read the third comment. "Eagerly awaiting the release of this movie," wrote one. "What a brilliant casting," said another.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 marks the much-awaited reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.