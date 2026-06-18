/AR Rahman laughs at Main Vaapas Aaunga 'anti-national' post: Was it a dig at Dhurandhar?

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga is garnering outstanding reviews from critics and audiences alike. Both on and off screen, the audience is hailing the emotional core of the movie. Amid all this, A.R. Rahman, who composed the music for the film, has reacted to a post that accused the movie of pushing an anti-national narrative.

Featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, the movie explores migration, trauma, and love against the backdrop of Partition.

Is Main Vaapas Aaunga anti-national?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rahman reacted to a post that was a sarcastic take on the movie for showing a Pakistan without terrorists and secret agents, and a dig at other Bollywood movies and shows that have portrayed the neighbouring country in a bad light.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Oscar-winning composer shared a screenshot of a post and reacted to it with a laughing emoji. The post, shared by Newsbut-Funny, read: "Anti-National? Movie Dares to show Pakistan without terrorists and secret agents."

In the caption, they sarcastically wrote about how the man, who watched the movie, was disappointed that the movie did not have any terrorists and spies.

“The man who was excited to watch an Indian spy exact revenge on Pakistan, and who, toward the very end of the movie, says, ‘Mein Vaapas Aaunga,' was disappointed that the movie had nothing to do with terrorists and spies. Though touched by the heartfelt drama, he was confused about how Pakistan can neither have terrorists nor spies, given that's all they seem to have in other movies. He later mentioned in an interview that this was something completely new, and he walked away with the perspective that there can be normal humans in Pakistan,'' the caption of the post reads.

He did not comment on anything, but his reaction was enough to show what he wanted to convey. While some laughed along with the post and his reaction, others called him out for taking a sly dig at movies like Dhurandhar.

Still of Reddit comments Photograph: (Reddit)

The netizens have shared the screengrab of Rahman's post on Reddit, where the debate around his post quickly started.

One user wrote,''People like him keep throwing shade at Dhurandhar while crying about how nobody is watching their supposedly superior movie.''

What is Main Vaapas Aaunga about?