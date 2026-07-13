

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is grabbing headlines for his recent comments on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir controversy that stemmed from a reported financial scandal regarding the alleged theft from temple donations. In the latest update, amid the row, the actor has shared a cryptic message on the social media platform.

Anupam Kher shares pointed message after Ram Mandir donation theft remarks

In a new cryptic message on X, Anupam Kher said, "Many people ask me how I manage to speak so

Add WION as a Preferred Source

fearlessly about certain topics. Do I not fear becoming unpopular? My straightforward answer is that perhaps it is because I do not try to please everyone. "He further added that keeping everyone happy in life is the most difficult thing to do and that there's no such person who has managed to please everyone in the world.

He said that the moment a person decides to become everyone's favourite, people begin using them according to their own convenience. "I have a philosophy in life," he continued. "First, try to become your own favourite."

He further added that one should be able to look in the mirror every morning and tell themselves that they are a good person. And if something doesn't feel right, one should change it. "Change for yourself, not for the world. Remember the best thing about you is you." He also mentioned that if parents, siblings and close friends love you, then the popularity certificate is already yours and everything else doesn't matter.

Anupam Kher's earlier statement on Ram Mandir theft row

Regarding the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft controversy, actor Anupam Kher earlier stated that the alleged misappropriation of funds was a "small issue" or "minor error", comparing it to Mughal-era atrocities. He suggested that this single event is insignificant when contrasted with the historical plunder and destruction of Hindu temples.

While visiting Ayodhya for his upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi, Kher urged people to blame the thieves rather than defaming the temple or Sanatan Dharma. His comparison drew heavy backlash online and sparked a heated exchange with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Responding to Kher's comments, Yadav wrote, "This is a strange argument that no one should say anything to the thief, but those who catch the theft should be lectured. There must be some reason for such sympathy towards thieves or some political compulsion."

About the Ram Temple donation theft case

The alleged case of donation theft at the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has turned into a massive controversy, making major headlines across the nation. The row came to the light after allegations surface regarding irregularities in the handling of the cash donations made by devotees at the temple, which holds immense significance as the revered birthplace of Lord Ram, a central deity in Hinduism. As the controversy exploded, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the allegations.