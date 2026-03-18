/'I refuse to be called a legend': Anupam Kher opens up about his journey, and inspiration at WION World Pulse

Veteran actor and filmmaker Anupam Kher, who is known for his powerful and emotional performances in films like Tanvi: The Great and The Bengal Files, took the centre stage at WION World Pulse on March 18 and shared insights into his life, career, and creative philosophy that shaped his journey in cinema.

'Life is my best teacher’

During the session, Kher gave the everyday experiences and people in his life the credit for being his biggest sources of inspiration. He also spoke fondly of his grandfather, who influenced his early years.

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The 71-year-old actor added that he keeps his “options open” when it comes to finding creative motivation.

Calling himself his “biggest competition,” Kher said he constantly wo

Kher about technology

Speaking about the evolution of technology, Kher said he feels fortunate to have experienced both pre-digital and digital eras. He also opened up about actively managing his own social media, emphasising that staying engaged is a matter of discipline.



Kher also expressed concern about the impact of mobile phones on younger generations, suggesting that excessive screen time may be affecting their sense of curiosity. Describing himself as inherently curious, he stressed the importance of asking questions and exploring the world.

Kher shares personal stories

Quoting a lesson from his grandfather, he noted that a busy person can always find time for everything. Despite a celebrated career, Kher said he refuses to be labelled a “legend.” He also spoke about his film Tanvi: The Great, revealing that it was inspired by his niece.



The actor, who shares a warm rapport with Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, was seen having a friendly moment at the WION Summit as Kher warmly invited Gadkari on stage for a felicitation.

About Anupam Kher