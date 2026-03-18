/'I wanted to make something on goodness': Anupam Kher reveals the inspiration behind Tanvi: The Great at WION World Pulse

Anupam Kher has been in the entertainment industry for around four decades, and he has worked in more than 500 films, but recently he took a turn in direction, and gifted the audience a film titled Tanvi: The Great. During his appearance at the WION World Pulse on March 18, he shared why the film is close to his heart.

Inspiration behind the film

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While his first directorial attempt was over two decades ago, he stepped away from filmmaking as it did not connect with him creatively "I wanted to make something that truly connects with me,” he said, revealing why he returned to direction after 23 years.

Kher shared that Tanvi: The Great was inspired by a real-life moment with his autistic niece during a family wedding in Gurugram. "About four years back, in Gurugram, we had a wedding of my brother's daughter. Over there, my niece Tanvi was also there," he said. The actor recalled how she stood quietly gazing at the sky. "And I said, Tanvi, what are you looking at? And she said, ‘Bitu Mama, I am looking at my world.’ So I could not understand what her world was," Kher said.

That moment became the foundation of the story. "That gave me an idea that I want to make a film on an autistic young girl who is a superpower. Because Tanvi has a superpower. She can sing very well. She can give you answers fantastically. So that gave me a seed to work on a story," he explained.

What makes the film special

Kher further emphasised that the film explores neurodivergence with sensitivity and challenges societal perceptions. "Most people who are normal, so-called, are abnormal. And people who are autistic are absolutely fine. So when they must be looking at us, they must be thinking what manipulators they are. Because autism people, autistic people know nothing about manipulation," he said. "I wanted to make something on goodness. Because I believe in goodness… I feel that it’s goodness which keeps me alive and kicking."

About Tanvi: The Great