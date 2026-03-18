Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta hospitals, said in his address at ‘Healthcare Pulse: Medicine of Tomorrow,’ the healthcare segment of WION’s World Pulse summit on Wednesday (Mar 18), that several ailments, like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, can now be detected by a study of genes. “There are enough genes that can be identified. You can actually find the imprint in a person’s genetic makeup to see where they are vulnerable for which disease,” said Trehan.

“Today there is enough knowledge about heart disease, but the new heart is cancer, and everybody is living in that fear today. How do I detect cancer in its initial stage because it’s totally curable then in most instances. So, coupling that with the AI generators of the data mining and big data analysis in a matter of hours or days, which used to take us years, has compressed that whole process,” he said.

‘If there is heart disease in family, there is a 30 per cent chance…’

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Asked about the rise in heart disease cases that we’ve seen of late, even in younger people, Tehran said, “So it’s a combination of things. It’s not one single factor. The most important thing that we say today is recognise your genes. We know very well if there is heart disease in the family, there is a 30% chance that you will also get heart disease.”

“We also know the risk factors that go along with the development of blockages or any other heart disease. So if someone has a genetic history and decides to smoke and relish butter chicken every day, then you are on a suicidal track,” the cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon added.

Milind Soman, actor, supermodel, and fitness enthusiast, spoke about the importance of good health in his address and said that staying healthy is not difficult and can be quite simple. Soman also revealed that he exercises for only 10 minutes a day.

‘If you need to be told, then you must be really dumb’

On being asked how, as an epitome of fitness, he would nudge someone to start their fitness journey if they are making excuses, Soman said, “If they are making excuses, that’s their business. I’m not here to nudge anybody. Today, everyone knows that health is important. It’s not something that you need to be told. If you need to be told, then you must be really dumb.”

Soman said, “If you already have neglected yourself to an extent or you have some congenital issues, then you may have reached a critical stage where you need to get your body back or into a position where it is healthy, and that takes a certain kind of effort.”

As the discussion turned to how the Covid pandemic impacted our lives and our approach towards health, hygiene, and immunity, Milind Soman pointed out that the biggest message of the pandemic was that an underlying health condition puts one at a higher risk.

“If you have an underlying health issue, you are more at risk, so do not develop these underlying health issues if you can. Don’t,” said Soman.

‘Don’t think we are as prepared if another pandemic…’