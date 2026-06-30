/Alpha: Alia Bhatt's action thriller gets UA 16+ certificate from CBFC; runtime revealed

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's upcoming film Alpha has reportedly completed the certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Ahead of its release, the much-awaited action thriller has been given a UA 16+ certificate.

Alpha gets UA 16+ certificate

Helmed by Shiv Rawail, this is the first time Alia is stepping into a full-fledged action role. As per a report by News18, the certification reveals that the film has a runtime of 140 minutes and 48 seconds, making the total duration approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes.

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Reportedly, before granting certification, the examining committee recommended a handful of modifications. The makers were instructed to revise the opening disclaimer and add subtitles for all songs.

The board also asked for a few visual edits, including replacing or reducing the impact of certain scenes in the first half, and more.

Alia Bhatt's character revealed

Additionally, the CBFC listing also includes the film's official synopsis, which reads, "Driven by revenge, a young girl destroys anyone in her path until her journey uncovers the hidden truths of her own life. She is bold, cold, and ready to cross any line, hurting anyone who stands in her way."

During a promotional event in Jaipur, Alia explained why they have kept many details under wraps.

"Main aapko bata doon, agar aapne notice kiya, humne sirf teaser aur trailer reveal kiya hai. Aisa bahot kuch hai jo aapko abhi pata nahi hai; not only about Anil sir’s character, but also about my character, Sharvari’s character, Bobby sir’s character, aur woh sab intentional hai, kyunke hum chahate hain ke aap theatre mein experience kare (Let me tell you, if you noticed, we have only revealed the teaser and the trailer. There is a lot that you don’t know yet; not only about Anil sir’s character, but also about my character, Sharvari’s character, Bobby sir’s character, and all that is intentional because we want you to experience it in the theatre)," she said.

About Alpha

Helmed by Rawail, this is the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, after films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Bobby Deol, R. Madhavan and Anil Kapoor are also playing key roles in the film. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the screenplay has been written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan.