Aamir Khan reveals his biggest critic, and it’s not who you’d expect

Fresh off the success of Sitare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan is riding high. The actor, known for his perfectionist streak and instinct for emotionally resonant storytelling, recently appeared on On The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra. The show, produced by Gautam Thakker Film, gave fans a glimpse into the personal side of the usually reserved star.

A surprising answer

When asked who his biggest critic is, Aamir offered an unexpected yet deeply touching response. “All of my kids are honest with me and they critique my work,” he said with a smile, before pausing, “But I think Reena is one of my biggest critics.”

Respect for honest feedback

In a heartfelt moment, Aamir shared how Reena, his ex-wife, has always provided feedback that mattered to him because of her unwavering honesty. “She’s always honest with me, and that’s something I’ve always respected.”

Praise for Sitare Zameen Par

After watching Sitare Zameen Par, Reena texted him. “She said, ‘Hey Aamir, you were great. Loved the film.’ And that meant a lot to me,” he added. “For her to say that, it told me the film had really landed.”

What is Sitaare Zameen Par about?

Sitaare Zameen Par was officially announced in October 2023, and filming began in February 2024. The movie is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for his work on Kalyana Samayal Saadham and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The movie is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones. Aamir Khan plays a disgraced basketball coach who is ordered to train a team of people on the spectrum by the court after he is arrested for drunk driving. Sitaare Zameen Par is going strong at the box office and has grossed over ₹147.62 crores ($17.2 million) since its release