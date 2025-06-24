/Aamir Khan holds special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par at Rashtrapati Bhavan, introduces cast to President Droupadi Murmu

Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of his latest film Sitaree Zameen Par for Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital city on Tuesday. The president's social media handle shared a picture of Khan standing next to President Murmu, as they smiled for the camera. Along with the picture, the post read, "Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."



Rashtrapati Bhavan's X handle also shared photos from the screening of the film and her meeting the debutant actors or Sitaares of the film.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir's Sitaare Zameen Par has been released in theatres on June 20. The film features Aamir Khan in the lead. He is also producer of the film which co-stars Genelia Deshmukh and directed by RS Prasanna.



Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to Aamir's previous movie Taare Zameen Par. The film features Aamir Khan as a basketball coach tasked with coaching a team of individuals with intellectual disabilities for a basketball championship.



The film marks the debut of 10 neurodivergent actors who play specially abled basketball players in the film.

WION's review of Sitaare Zameen Par



Shomini Sen praised the film and gave credit to the makers for casting neurodivergent actors. "Credit should be given to director RS Prasanna, producer Aamir Khan, and casting director Tess Joseph for picking up a bunch of fun, confident, and talented neurodivergent actors. They breathe life into the slightly preachy and predictable plot with humour and genuine emotions. While Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, SRK, and Kalki Koechlin have played specially abled characters in the past, no one has brought authenticity to the characters as much as these new actors have."

